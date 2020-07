Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

WOW!! IMPECCABLE, SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE VERY DEMANDED GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTE CARLO. UNIT FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT/DEN WITH 2.5 BATH. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER/DRYER. FRESHLY PAINTED. TILES IN FIRST FLOOR AND BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE WOOD UPSTAIRS. BIG MASTER WITH SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. JACK AND JILL BATHROOM FOR OTHER BEDROOMS. 1 SPACIOUS CAR GARAGE AND EXTENDED DRIVEWAY. HURRICANE SHUTTERS. NON SMOKERS ONLY AND NO PETS. MAKE IT HOME.