3420 Pinewalk Dr 713

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court sauna tennis court volleyball court

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, HIGHWAYS, DINING AND SHOPPING, FEATURING A CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, POOL, VOLLEYBALL, TENNIS COURT, INDOOR RACQUETBALL AND SAUNA. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES MINIMUM 620 CREDIT SCORE TO BE APPROVED AND THEIR PROCESS TAKES ABOUT TWO WEEKS. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS 2 MONTHS OF SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN (COULD BE NEGOTIABLE WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650 AND VERY GOOD PROOF OF INCOME).



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993