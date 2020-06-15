3380 N Pinewalk Dr N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

*Meticulous Landlord did not spare any money renovating this beautiful 2nd floor unit *Elegant neutral ceramic tile throughout *Freshly painted *Modern Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel appliances & Full size Maytag Washer & Dryer *Ample Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet *Sharp new white bathroom with double sinks, bathtub with enclosed modern glass *Nice size 2nd bedroom *A/C and Water Heater new in 2018* Lots of parking spaces *Amenities include Lovely Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Two Swimming Pools, Jacuzzi, Tennis Court, Racquetball, Picnic and BBQ Areas *Near Shops, restaurants, supermarket, schools and major highways. *No Pets*No Smokers*Good Credit*