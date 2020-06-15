All apartments in Margate
Find more places like 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margate, FL
/
3380 N Pinewalk Dr N
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:19 AM

3380 N Pinewalk Dr N

3380 Pinewalk Dr N · (954) 261-0492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margate
See all
Holiday Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3380 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL 33063
Holiday Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1123 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
*Meticulous Landlord did not spare any money renovating this beautiful 2nd floor unit *Elegant neutral ceramic tile throughout *Freshly painted *Modern Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel appliances & Full size Maytag Washer & Dryer *Ample Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet *Sharp new white bathroom with double sinks, bathtub with enclosed modern glass *Nice size 2nd bedroom *A/C and Water Heater new in 2018* Lots of parking spaces *Amenities include Lovely Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Two Swimming Pools, Jacuzzi, Tennis Court, Racquetball, Picnic and BBQ Areas *Near Shops, restaurants, supermarket, schools and major highways. *No Pets*No Smokers*Good Credit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N have any available units?
3380 N Pinewalk Dr N has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N have?
Some of 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
3380 N Pinewalk Dr N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N pet-friendly?
No, 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N does offer parking.
Does 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N have a pool?
Yes, 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N has a pool.
Does 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N have accessible units?
No, 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3380 N Pinewalk Dr N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd
Margate, FL 33063
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane
Margate, FL 33063
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N
Margate, FL 33063
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane
Margate, FL 33063
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St
Margate, FL 33068

Similar Pages

Margate 1 BedroomsMargate 2 Bedrooms
Margate Apartments with ParkingMargate Apartments with Pool
Margate Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL
Aventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Holiday Springs
Coral Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity