3380 N Pinewalk Dr N

Amenities
*Meticulous Landlord did not spare any money renovating this beautiful 2nd floor unit *Elegant neutral ceramic tile throughout *Freshly painted *Modern Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel appliances & Full size Maytag Washer & Dryer *Ample Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet *Sharp new white bathroom with double sinks, bathtub with enclosed modern glass *Nice size 2nd bedroom *A/C and Water Heater new in 2018* Lots of parking spaces *Amenities include Lovely Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Two Swimming Pools, Jacuzzi, Tennis Court, Racquetball, Picnic and BBQ Areas *Near Shops, restaurants, supermarket, schools and major highways. *No Pets*No Smokers*Good Credit*