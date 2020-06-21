All apartments in Margate
Home
/
Margate, FL
/
1905 NW 79th Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:30 PM

1905 NW 79th Ave

1905 Northwest 79th Avenue · (954) 304-4932
Location

1905 Northwest 79th Avenue, Margate, FL 33063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath One-Story Single Family Home in Royal Springs South! New Samsung SS Appliances in Kitchen, Brand New A/C ahd Remodeled Bathrooms. New Sprinkler System, Gutters and Window Blinds. Nicely Landscaped Private Fenced Back Yard. Enjoy peace of mind and the BEST QUALITY Ownership for a Rental. One or Two Year Lease Options Available. Great Floor Plan with Laminate & Tile Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings with Large Living and Dining Room, Backyard Fenced with Patio. Application, Proof of Income and Mandatory Background/Credit/Eviction checks to be run for Tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 NW 79th Ave have any available units?
1905 NW 79th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1905 NW 79th Ave have?
Some of 1905 NW 79th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 NW 79th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1905 NW 79th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 NW 79th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1905 NW 79th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 1905 NW 79th Ave offer parking?
No, 1905 NW 79th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1905 NW 79th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 NW 79th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 NW 79th Ave have a pool?
No, 1905 NW 79th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1905 NW 79th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1905 NW 79th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 NW 79th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 NW 79th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 NW 79th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1905 NW 79th Ave has units with air conditioning.
