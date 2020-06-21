1905 NW 79th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath One-Story Single Family Home in Royal Springs South! New Samsung SS Appliances in Kitchen, Brand New A/C ahd Remodeled Bathrooms. New Sprinkler System, Gutters and Window Blinds. Nicely Landscaped Private Fenced Back Yard. Enjoy peace of mind and the BEST QUALITY Ownership for a Rental. One or Two Year Lease Options Available. Great Floor Plan with Laminate & Tile Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings with Large Living and Dining Room, Backyard Fenced with Patio. Application, Proof of Income and Mandatory Background/Credit/Eviction checks to be run for Tenants.