2343 Vintage Dr
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:43 PM

2343 Vintage Dr

2343 Vintage Drive · (954) 635-5155
Location

2343 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2343 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! Beautiful gated community east of federal and close to everything. Want for nothing in these posh 2 and 3 bedroom town homes with various floor plans complete with volume ceilings, large airy living rooms and kitchens with the only the best appliances and granite counters, spacious bedrooms and baths with separate soaking tubs and glass enclosed showers, huge walk in closets, balcony's, some with rooftop terraces, over-sized 2 car garages with large laundry room, pool and pet parks! Rapid approval. Free basic cable and dsl! Pets welcome! Bennemann unit featured. Interiors vary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Vintage Dr have any available units?
2343 Vintage Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2343 Vintage Dr have?
Some of 2343 Vintage Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Vintage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Vintage Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Vintage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2343 Vintage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2343 Vintage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2343 Vintage Dr does offer parking.
Does 2343 Vintage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2343 Vintage Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Vintage Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2343 Vintage Dr has a pool.
Does 2343 Vintage Dr have accessible units?
No, 2343 Vintage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Vintage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 Vintage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 Vintage Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 Vintage Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
