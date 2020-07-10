/
/
/
luxury apartments
40 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL
1 of 34
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3952 sqft
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 65
3201 NE 27th Ave
3201 Northeast 27th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
5 Bedrooms
$26,000
Incredible seasonal rental opportunity in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Lavish waterfront home with 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 2 powder rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lighthouse Point
1 of 40
Hillsboro Shores
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.
1 of 57
Hillsboro Shores
1902 Bay Dr
1902 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4862 sqft
Amazing beachfront home in the quiet enclave of Hillsboro Shores! Private bridge over the dunes to the sand. Breathtaking ocean views from the luxurious master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Lighthouse Point
1 of 6
Avalon Harbor
2870 NE 9th St
2870 Northeast 9th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
2342 sqft
MAGNIFICENT 3 STORY HOME ON POINT LOT, 215 FT DEEP WATER WRAP AROUND DECK. FULLY FURNISHED, FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. HURRY WONT LAST LONG. BRING YOUR OWN BOAT.
1 of 2
Avondale
541 SW 2nd Ct
541 Southwest 2nd Court, Pompano Beach, FL
12 Bedrooms
$12,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION 6 UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX LOCATED NEAR AVONDALE PARK IN THE DEVELOPING AREA OF POMPANO BEACH. GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR AN ALF OR REHABILITATION CENTER. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS
1 of 54
Santa Barbara Shores
750 SE 22nd Ave
750 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$19,900
6087 sqft
Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request.
1 of 1
169 Southeast Wavecrest Way
169 Southeast Wave Crest Way, Boca Raton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5050 sqft
169 Southeast Wavecrest Way, Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 5 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed. BOCA RATON 5 BEDROOM 4.
1 of 77
135 SE 19th Ave
135 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1686 sqft
MONTHLY PRICE FOR NOVEMBER 2020 THRU APRIL 2021 IS $14,000/MONTH (MINIMUM 30 DAYS). Beautiful "beach themed" house in Deerfield Beach.
1 of 30
Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club
1430 Sabal Palm Drive
1430 Sabal Palm Drive, Boca Raton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
5797 sqft
Totally renovated 5 bedroom 5.2 bath Golf Course Estate built by notable builder SRD Build Corp.
1 of 48
Landings
2820 NE 52nd St
2820 Northeast 52nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1884 sqft
Live in luxury! Walk to beaches, bars and restaurants. Completely remodeled in upscale and modern design, with room to sleep 8.
1 of 20
Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club
2323 Areca Palm Road
2323 Areca Palm Road, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
6087 sqft
Stunning Sprawling Estate on Double lot in the Exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Interior features include over 6000 Sq.
1 of 46
1500 S Ocean Boulevard
1500 South Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2955 sqft
From this 11th floor oasis, the ocean views are endless. This rarely available corner unit with wrap-around balcony is paradise on the ocean. This unit's floor plan has been opened up to maximize the generous 3,117 square feet under air.
Results within 10 miles of Lighthouse Point
1 of 33
Seven Isles
2626 Delmar Pl F10221794
2626 Del Mar Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT GOULD ISLAND ON F.LAUDERDALE - Property Id: 267792 A magnificent private oasis. Everything you need all in one place.
1 of 33
Las Olas Isles
319 Coral Way
319 Coral Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5774 sqft
Timeless, gated Las Olas Isles estate w/ 100' of water frontage. Chef's kitchen w/Wolf appliances, natural gas range, SubZero refrigerator & 2 dishwashers. Master suite w/balcony & water view. Fireplace, media room & gym.
1 of 36
Birch Park - Finger Streets
3321 NE 16th St
3321 Northeast 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2872 sqft
Monthly Available starting AUGUST 18, Villa Sol Atlantico: Fully licensed LUXURY Vacation Rental at the BEACH!!! Stunning renovations of over $350,000 w Designer furnishings... New Exterior photos coming soon. Exterior renovations being completed.
1 of 89
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
2840 NE 35th Ct
2840 Northeast 35th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3630 sqft
This Coral Ridge Country Club Estates home has it all -- square footage in excess of 3500, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a large 10000 square foot lot, 100 feet of deep water canal frontage six lots from the intracoastal! The
1 of 10
Hendricks and Venice Isles
161 Isle of Venice Dr Ph 2
161 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
This spectacular fully furnished designer penthouse offers 3bd, 3.
1 of 10
Central Beach
701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800
701 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
. Ultra-Luxurious & “Brand New” building right on the beach in exclusive section of Fort Lauderdale!!! Be the Very First to move into this amazing Unit, as everything is brand NEW.
1 of 45
885 NE Mulberry Drive
885 NE Mulberry Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3012 sqft
Beautifully renovated modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom split floor plan waterfront home located on a wide canal with Intracoastal views.
1 of 32
Hendricks and Venice Isles
20 ISLE OF VENICE
20 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2645 sqft
This beautiful waterfront condo is located within walking distance to Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Fine Dining and Shopping. Private elevator entry welcomes you to an expansive open floor plan designed by Steven G Interiors.
1 of 25
Coral Ridge
2415 MIDDLE RIVER DR
2415 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,999
4967 sqft
Award winning developer's private residence! Gated entrance & lush landscaping designed by George Keen offer ultimate security & privacy.
1 of 50
Nurmi Isles
131 Royal Palm Dr
131 Royal Palm Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
7401 sqft
7500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE ON 100 FOOT OF DEEP WATER ON A DEEP CANAL, POOL, AND GARAGE SPACE FOR FOUR CARS. LOCATED IN PRESTIGIOUS LAS OLAS.
1 of 9
839 Coventry Street
839 Coventry Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,900
3775 sqft
Stunning 2 story Mediterranean 85' Deepwater Masterpiece. 2-Car Garage, Summer Kitchen, Resort Pool with FULL SERVICE CONCRETE DOCK TO KEEP YOUR 65' YACHT.MASTER SUITE WITH SEPARATE JUNIOR SUITE PLUS 2 ADDITIONAL HUGE BDRMS.
