Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
5041 Jasmine Circle North
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:04 AM

5041 Jasmine Circle North

5041 Jasmine Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

5041 Jasmine Circle North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in North St. Petersburg. Home offers a large fenced in back yard with large work shed and screened in patio. Home has a large addition that can be used for entertainment. Sorry, no Section 8.

Total amount to move in is 1st month, last month, and security deposit. ($4,200) This may be less with acceptable credit scores and income.
No need to worry about foreclosure or short sale, stable owner. We are looking for a good, reliable tenant. Application fee is $75 per adult.
Up to $350 non-refundable pet fee

Requirements are-

*ALL applicants over 18 MUST fill out an application. Any unauthorized person living in the home after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.

* Close to 3 times the monthly rental amount in total gross household income (before taxes) This has to be verifiable (on paper) income. If you do not meet this requirement but have little debt/acceptable credit, we will consider.

* We will run a credit check. We understand that not everyone's credit is perfect. We will take a look at the whole picture, such as income and rental history to help make an educated decision.

* We will run a national background check. Before applying, please make us aware of any prior issues to avoid unnecessary application fees.

* Looking for good, verifiable rental history. It would be best to disclose any issues before submitting an application and paying an application fee.

*Pets ok. We will need a picture of your pet(s) for approval and any unauthorized pet after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5041 Jasmine Circle North have any available units?
5041 Jasmine Circle North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5041 Jasmine Circle North have?
Some of 5041 Jasmine Circle North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 Jasmine Circle North currently offering any rent specials?
5041 Jasmine Circle North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 Jasmine Circle North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5041 Jasmine Circle North is pet friendly.
Does 5041 Jasmine Circle North offer parking?
Yes, 5041 Jasmine Circle North offers parking.
Does 5041 Jasmine Circle North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 Jasmine Circle North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 Jasmine Circle North have a pool?
No, 5041 Jasmine Circle North does not have a pool.
Does 5041 Jasmine Circle North have accessible units?
No, 5041 Jasmine Circle North does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 Jasmine Circle North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5041 Jasmine Circle North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5041 Jasmine Circle North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5041 Jasmine Circle North has units with air conditioning.

