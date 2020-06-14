Apartment List
/
FL
/
lauderhill
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lauderhill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2060 NW 48th Ter
2060 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
860 sqft
LARGE UNIT WITH PLENTY OF LIVING SPACE. EAT-IN AREA IN BIG KITCHEN. BALCONY IS GLASS ENCLOSED AND TILED. LARGE HALL CLOSET. OVER-SIZED CARPETED BEDROOM. LIVING AREA HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. FOYER ENTRANCE TO BUILDING FOR ADDITIONAL SECURITY.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7508 NW 33rd St
7508 Northwest 33rd Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Totally remodeled lakefront 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome. New Layout, new Floors, new bathrooms new appliances, your own personal pool that has been re-marcited.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7051 Environ Blvd
7051 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
All ages welcome. Come a see this beautifully remodeled condo! A place to call home. Located in the middle of a golf course and walking distance to entertainment and more. Tile and wood floors. Open and spacious.Real 2/2 with open views.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderhill
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Melrose Park
20 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 10 at 07:17pm
3 Units Available
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8435 Sunrise Lakes Blvd 104
8435 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
850 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Sunrise - Property Id: 270027 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom garden apartment in Sunrise Lakes. This lovely ground floor unit features beautiful laminate wood floors and tranquil water views.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Springtree Lakes
1 Unit Available
4470 NW 92nd Ter
4470 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4930 NW 55th Ct
4930 Northwest 55th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in 55 plus community of the Mainlands. Nicely updated kitchen cabinets with newer, clean appliances. Wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
8016 NW 29TH STREET
8016 Northwest 29th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1274 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WITH HIGH END FINISHES. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH A HUGE PATIO AND SECOND STORY BALCONY.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
9003 Chambers st
9003 Chambers Street, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS & UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON HILLS. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
3228 North Pine Island Road
3228 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
3228 North Pine Island Road Apt #1L, Sunrise, FL 33351 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610193A91 stunning 3/2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
7231 NW 20th St
7231 Northwest 20th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great opportunity to rent this spacious single family home in the midst of Sunrise on a very quiet street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Breezeswept Park Estates
1 Unit Available
4672 NW 9th Dr
4672 Northwest 9th Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly painted and renovated. Spacious and centrally located 2 bedroom townhouse in East Plantation, close to Turnpike and public transportation. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
5335 NW 10th Ct
5335 Northwest 10th Court, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Video:https://bit.ly/2LSfODc 3rd Floor 2 Beds | 2 Baths in the city of Plantation for Rent. This condo features a living room & dining room combo. Relax in your screened-in patio with a beautiful view of the lake.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6000 NW 64th Ave
6000 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Beautiful pool view from second floor condo in a great 55+ adult community. Spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, enclosed patio, vinyl wood flooring. Centrally located. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, card room and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Lauderhill
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Lake Ridge
25 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,550
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Victoria Park
25 Units Available
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Lauderhill, FL

A city planned (well, copied) from the off-the-shelf architectural designs displayed in Moscow, Lauderhill is to Florida what Montauk is to New York. This is as great place thanks to Herbert Sadkin, the developer who was inspired by his success in Montauk.

Lauderhill, Florida, is a medium-sized city in Broward county. Lauderhill is home to a population of 68,117 people living in 15 neighborhoods. There are more people of Jamaican and Haitian descent in Lauderhill than anywhere else in the US, and they have influenced the flavor of the city in many ways, from delicious cuisine to festive occasions. Lauderhill is also home to a number of universities and colleges, so a large proportion of residents are students.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderhill? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lauderhill, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lauderhill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lauderhill 1 BedroomsLauderhill 2 BedroomsLauderhill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderhill 3 BedroomsLauderhill Accessible ApartmentsLauderhill Apartments with Balcony
Lauderhill Apartments with GarageLauderhill Apartments with GymLauderhill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLauderhill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLauderhill Apartments with ParkingLauderhill Apartments with Pool
Lauderhill Apartments with Washer-DryerLauderhill Dog Friendly ApartmentsLauderhill Furnished ApartmentsLauderhill Pet Friendly PlacesLauderhill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL
North Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University