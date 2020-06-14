128 Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL with hardwood floors
A city planned (well, copied) from the off-the-shelf architectural designs displayed in Moscow, Lauderhill is to Florida what Montauk is to New York. This is as great place thanks to Herbert Sadkin, the developer who was inspired by his success in Montauk.
Lauderhill, Florida, is a medium-sized city in Broward county. Lauderhill is home to a population of 68,117 people living in 15 neighborhoods. There are more people of Jamaican and Haitian descent in Lauderhill than anywhere else in the US, and they have influenced the flavor of the city in many ways, from delicious cuisine to festive occasions. Lauderhill is also home to a number of universities and colleges, so a large proportion of residents are students.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lauderhill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.