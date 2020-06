Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool guest parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking internet access

Falls of Inverrary! Ready to move-in. Conveniently located on the first floor, a spacious floor plan. Screened patio with waterway view. The community offers, common laundry located on the same floor, community pool, and walking trails. Public transportation just outside of the community. Close access to major roadways, shopping, and schools. Assigned parking and many guest parking space, guarded gated community, and community patrol. Cable/internet included! A must-see.