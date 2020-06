3730 N Inverrary Dr

Amenities

UPDATED 1 BED APARTMENT FOR RENT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES WITH WHITE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND CUTAWAY KITCHEN. SECLUDED IN THE LOVELY INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE OF INVERRARY, A RESORT STYLED COMPLEX WITH ALL AMENITIES INCLUDING INDOOR AND OUT SWIMMING POOLS AND JACUZZI. STATE OF THE ART GYM AND EXERCISE ROOM WITH ADJACENT SAUNA LOCKERS AND SHOWERS, POOL TABLE AND A GOLF DRIVING RANGE. NO PETS. GATED WITH TV CAMS SO GOOD SECURITY. TENANT WILL NEED AN INCOME OF $40K AND CREDIT OF 670 TO QUALIFY. SAFE SECURE AND DELIGHTFUL COMMUNITY.