All apartments in Lauderhill
Find more places like 2061 NW 47th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderhill, FL
/
2061 NW 47th Ter
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:32 PM

2061 NW 47th Ter

2061 Northwest 47th Terrace · (954) 822-6612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderhill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2061 Northwest 47th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
elevator
pool table
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
sauna
Check out this 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom condo in Castle Garden Lauderhill with lots of amenities that you will enjoy 3 pools with warm water, 4 bowling isles, pool tables, ping pong table, sauna for men, sauna for woman, gymnasium for men, gymnasium for woman, Cinema 1 or 2 times per week, Library for all the residents, omnibus one time per week to go to supermarkets, newspaper that lets you know the activities of the month, elevator access in the Club House, Big salon for parties, celebration for all the residents on their birthdays The residents are allowed to rent the salon for parties once a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 NW 47th Ter have any available units?
2061 NW 47th Ter has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2061 NW 47th Ter have?
Some of 2061 NW 47th Ter's amenities include gym, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 NW 47th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2061 NW 47th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 NW 47th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2061 NW 47th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 2061 NW 47th Ter offer parking?
No, 2061 NW 47th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2061 NW 47th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 NW 47th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 NW 47th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2061 NW 47th Ter has a pool.
Does 2061 NW 47th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2061 NW 47th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 NW 47th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 NW 47th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2061 NW 47th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2061 NW 47th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2061 NW 47th Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33351
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33313
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33313

Similar Pages

Lauderhill 1 BedroomsLauderhill 2 Bedrooms
Lauderhill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderhill Apartments with Pool
Lauderhill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL
North Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity