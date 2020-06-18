2061 NW 47th Ter

Amenities

Check out this 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom condo in Castle Garden Lauderhill with lots of amenities that you will enjoy 3 pools with warm water, 4 bowling isles, pool tables, ping pong table, sauna for men, sauna for woman, gymnasium for men, gymnasium for woman, Cinema 1 or 2 times per week, Library for all the residents, omnibus one time per week to go to supermarkets, newspaper that lets you know the activities of the month, elevator access in the Club House, Big salon for parties, celebration for all the residents on their birthdays The residents are allowed to rent the salon for parties once a month.