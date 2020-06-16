960 STARKEY ROAD

Amenities

CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished. This lovely condo has a South facing screened lanai accessed from living room & master BR. 3BR 2BA, 1,576 living sqft & 1,726 sqft inc lanai. Eat in kitchen + breakfast bar. ceramic floor tiled bathrooms, kitchen, laundry room & hall. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets, separate large walk-in shower with sitting area & garden tub, twin vanities. Accessed by elevator or two nearby stairwells. Here is peace & privacy, high & dry, safe & sound, strong & solid all concrete construction. Quality design, workmanship, maintenance & management. In a beautiful park-like setting, lots of wildlife in a natural environment + a low cost country club lifestyle. Enjoy many community amenities - heated pool and spa; recently renovated resort style clubhouse with full kitchen, lounge area, private meeting room; golf club without membership fees has bar and snack bar open daily to all residents. Close to restaurants, entertainment & shopping at new Seminole City Center or Largo Mall & ER-medical nearby. Just 15 mins, 6 miles to the Gulf Beaches, 20-30 mins to St Pete, Tampa, Clearwater & airports. Tenant to pay costs of utilities: (1) by ordering & paying for a Duke Energy account in tenants name. (2) by repaying Owner $200/mo for water/trash/sewer & cable costs (included in HOA monthly fees paid by Owner).