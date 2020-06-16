All apartments in Largo
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

960 STARKEY ROAD

960 Starkey Road · (727) 667-2553
Location

960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL 33771
East Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished. This lovely condo has a South facing screened lanai accessed from living room & master BR. 3BR 2BA, 1,576 living sqft & 1,726 sqft inc lanai. Eat in kitchen + breakfast bar. ceramic floor tiled bathrooms, kitchen, laundry room & hall. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets, separate large walk-in shower with sitting area & garden tub, twin vanities. Accessed by elevator or two nearby stairwells. Here is peace & privacy, high & dry, safe & sound, strong & solid all concrete construction. Quality design, workmanship, maintenance & management. In a beautiful park-like setting, lots of wildlife in a natural environment + a low cost country club lifestyle. Enjoy many community amenities - heated pool and spa; recently renovated resort style clubhouse with full kitchen, lounge area, private meeting room; golf club without membership fees has bar and snack bar open daily to all residents. Close to restaurants, entertainment & shopping at new Seminole City Center or Largo Mall & ER-medical nearby. Just 15 mins, 6 miles to the Gulf Beaches, 20-30 mins to St Pete, Tampa, Clearwater & airports. Tenant to pay costs of utilities: (1) by ordering & paying for a Duke Energy account in tenants name. (2) by repaying Owner $200/mo for water/trash/sewer & cable costs (included in HOA monthly fees paid by Owner).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 STARKEY ROAD have any available units?
960 STARKEY ROAD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 960 STARKEY ROAD have?
Some of 960 STARKEY ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 STARKEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
960 STARKEY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 STARKEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 960 STARKEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 960 STARKEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 960 STARKEY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 960 STARKEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 STARKEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 STARKEY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 960 STARKEY ROAD has a pool.
Does 960 STARKEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 960 STARKEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 960 STARKEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 STARKEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 960 STARKEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 STARKEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
