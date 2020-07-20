2027 ARBOR DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! So easy to reach from either US 19 or East Bay Dr. gives you the ability to travel to Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater and the beaches. Just a few minutes to Clearwater Regional Airport and about 15 mins. to Tampa International Airport. Completely renovated townhouse (with 2 car garage) in Desirable Arbor Trace has NEW, easy care, wood style tile floors on 1st floor. Redesigned kitchen with SS appliances, new wood cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting and accent lights over breakfast bar. All bathrooms have new vanities w/granite tops. Newer carpeting in all 3 bedrooms and stairs. Upstairs hall has the same wood tile as downstairs. New lighting fixtures and fans. Master bedroom has a large deck as well for you to enjoy the serene view in the evening. So much more, you must see to appreciate the value! You have the best location in the development with the pool right outside your screened deck and conservation areas all around this end unit. Beaches, golf courses, entertainment venues are all within a short drive. Very rare to find this kind of rental so close to everything.