2027 ARBOR DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

2027 ARBOR DRIVE

2027 Arbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Arbor Drive, Largo, FL 33760

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! So easy to reach from either US 19 or East Bay Dr. gives you the ability to travel to Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater and the beaches. Just a few minutes to Clearwater Regional Airport and about 15 mins. to Tampa International Airport. Completely renovated townhouse (with 2 car garage) in Desirable Arbor Trace has NEW, easy care, wood style tile floors on 1st floor. Redesigned kitchen with SS appliances, new wood cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting and accent lights over breakfast bar. All bathrooms have new vanities w/granite tops. Newer carpeting in all 3 bedrooms and stairs. Upstairs hall has the same wood tile as downstairs. New lighting fixtures and fans. Master bedroom has a large deck as well for you to enjoy the serene view in the evening. So much more, you must see to appreciate the value! You have the best location in the development with the pool right outside your screened deck and conservation areas all around this end unit. Beaches, golf courses, entertainment venues are all within a short drive. Very rare to find this kind of rental so close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 ARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
2027 ARBOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2027 ARBOR DRIVE have?
Some of 2027 ARBOR DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 ARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2027 ARBOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 ARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2027 ARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2027 ARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2027 ARBOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2027 ARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 ARBOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 ARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2027 ARBOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2027 ARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2027 ARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 ARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 ARBOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 ARBOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 ARBOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
