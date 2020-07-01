106 LAKE JUDY LEE DRIVE

Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath as well as full 2 ar garage! Open floor plan! Large screen lanai! Huge back yard! Tiled throughout! Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and library!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
