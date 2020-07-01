All apartments in Largo
2154 17th Terrace Southwest

2154 17th Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2154 17th Terrace Southwest, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 17th Terrace Southwest have any available units?
2154 17th Terrace Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 2154 17th Terrace Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2154 17th Terrace Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 17th Terrace Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 17th Terrace Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2154 17th Terrace Southwest offer parking?
No, 2154 17th Terrace Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2154 17th Terrace Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 17th Terrace Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 17th Terrace Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 2154 17th Terrace Southwest has a pool.
Does 2154 17th Terrace Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2154 17th Terrace Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 17th Terrace Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 17th Terrace Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 17th Terrace Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 17th Terrace Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

