All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 1641 Rhonda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
1641 Rhonda Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1641 Rhonda Drive

1641 Rhonda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1641 Rhonda Drive, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,172 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit th

(RLNE5158114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Rhonda Drive have any available units?
1641 Rhonda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1641 Rhonda Drive have?
Some of 1641 Rhonda Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Rhonda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Rhonda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Rhonda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Rhonda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Rhonda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Rhonda Drive offers parking.
Does 1641 Rhonda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Rhonda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Rhonda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1641 Rhonda Drive has a pool.
Does 1641 Rhonda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1641 Rhonda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Rhonda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Rhonda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Rhonda Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1641 Rhonda Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida