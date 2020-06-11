716 N Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Beautifully decorated by its interior designer owner who has created a serene paradise for your enjoyment, this Lake Worth Beach historic home is one of the most charming cottages in Parrot Cove. This Key West style home built in 1931 is featured in the book The Cottages of Lake Worth. Nestled beneath dense lush tropical foliage the home fronts both North Lakeside and Golfview Road with peekaboo views of the Intracoastal from the back yard. Enter through the white picket gate and up the Chicago brick walkway to the front porch that invites you to sit a while. Step inside the front door to a large open living room with vaulted beam ceilings, a gas fireplace, and hardwood floors. The open kitchen features white glass front cabinets, a new refrigerator and