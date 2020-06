Amenities

furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities

Enjoy the quaint Historical District of the Parrot Cove neighborhood in this great Furnished 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo located in Caribe. This unit features updates in both the kitchen and the bathroom and full hurricane protection. Caribe is conveniently located near Downtown Lake Worth, shopping, dining and entertainment. This is a 55+ community.