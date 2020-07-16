All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 414 Lake Osborne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Worth, FL
/
414 Lake Osborne Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

414 Lake Osborne Drive

414 Lake Osborne Drive · (561) 722-9643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

414 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33461

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEW! Must see view from this Water Front single Family Home - 2 bedroom and 1-1/2 baths, new, new, new Kitchen with granite tops full appliances, flat top range, micro above, dish washer, bottom mount refrigerator all wrapped in custom cabinets and washer and dryer too! Living, dining and family rooms all with views. Sliding glass doors to patio and porch. All new flooring and central A/C, the biggest back yard ever! Walk path around Lake Osborne and walk to shopping and eventsBe sure to check out 360 tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Lake Osborne Drive have any available units?
414 Lake Osborne Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 414 Lake Osborne Drive have?
Some of 414 Lake Osborne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Lake Osborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
414 Lake Osborne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Lake Osborne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 414 Lake Osborne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 414 Lake Osborne Drive offer parking?
No, 414 Lake Osborne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 414 Lake Osborne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Lake Osborne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Lake Osborne Drive have a pool?
No, 414 Lake Osborne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 414 Lake Osborne Drive have accessible units?
No, 414 Lake Osborne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Lake Osborne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Lake Osborne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Lake Osborne Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 414 Lake Osborne Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 414 Lake Osborne Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari
Lake Worth, FL 33463
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct
Lake Worth, FL 33449

Similar Pages

Lake Worth 1 BedroomsLake Worth 2 BedroomsLake Worth Apartments with Parking
Lake Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Worth Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL
Oakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity