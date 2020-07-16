414 Lake Osborne Drive

Amenities

NEW! Must see view from this Water Front single Family Home - 2 bedroom and 1-1/2 baths, new, new, new Kitchen with granite tops full appliances, flat top range, micro above, dish washer, bottom mount refrigerator all wrapped in custom cabinets and washer and dryer too! Living, dining and family rooms all with views. Sliding glass doors to patio and porch. All new flooring and central A/C, the biggest back yard ever! Walk path around Lake Osborne and walk to shopping and eventsBe sure to check out 360 tour