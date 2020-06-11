All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

210 Dartmouth Drive

210 Dartmouth Drive · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Dartmouth Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33460
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Lake Worth, FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, charming cottage style with private driveway - inside the home you will find natural light throughout, kitchen with white appliances, including dishwasher - move outside to the huge backyard that has a shed for extra storage and plenty of room for gardening, relaxing, or play, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
210 Dartmouth Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 210 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Dartmouth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Dartmouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Dartmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
