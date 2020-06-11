1516 S Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Hidden Gem community! Palm Lake condo is a 55+ condo community located on the Intracoastal Waterway, and known for its resort-style pool, sauna, lush lawn and landscape, and breathtaking water views. This 2nd floor condo offers a spacious floor plan with 1010 s.f. and a sliver water view from both bedrooms, living room and screened-in balcony. Tile flooring throughout, freshly painted, ample closet space, and beautifully updated bathrooms. Kitchen has granite counters. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets. Close to beaches and downtown. Building has elevator and common laundry on each floor.