Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:22 AM

1516 S Lakeside Drive

1516 South Lakeside Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1516 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33460
South Palm Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
sauna
Hidden Gem community! Palm Lake condo is a 55+ condo community located on the Intracoastal Waterway, and known for its resort-style pool, sauna, lush lawn and landscape, and breathtaking water views. This 2nd floor condo offers a spacious floor plan with 1010 s.f. and a sliver water view from both bedrooms, living room and screened-in balcony. Tile flooring throughout, freshly painted, ample closet space, and beautifully updated bathrooms. Kitchen has granite counters. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets. Close to beaches and downtown. Building has elevator and common laundry on each floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 S Lakeside Drive have any available units?
1516 S Lakeside Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1516 S Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 1516 S Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 S Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1516 S Lakeside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 S Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1516 S Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 1516 S Lakeside Drive offer parking?
No, 1516 S Lakeside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1516 S Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 S Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 S Lakeside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1516 S Lakeside Drive has a pool.
Does 1516 S Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1516 S Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 S Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 S Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 S Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 S Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
