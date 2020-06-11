1467 Cochran Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home. Fitted with a kitchen any chef would love-granite counter tops, SS appliances, and easy close cabinets. Bathrooms are tastefully done, master is even equipped with a bidet . Office can be converted into a second master bed with en suite bathroom. All bathrooms are custom and updated. Not to mention wood floors throughout, impact glass windows, full size washer/dryer, tank-less water heater, drinking water filtration system, brand new a/c unit and fenced in yard. Come rent this remarkable home now! Lawn care included if rented at full asking price! Landlord will consider pets on a case by case basis.