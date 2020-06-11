1467 Cochran Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home. Fitted with a kitchen any chef would love-granite counter tops, SS appliances, and easy close cabinets. Bathrooms are tastefully done, master is even equipped with a bidet . Office can be converted into a second master bed with en suite bathroom. All bathrooms are custom and updated. Not to mention wood floors throughout, impact glass windows, full size washer/dryer, tank-less water heater, drinking water filtration system, brand new a/c unit and fenced in yard. Come rent this remarkable home now! Lawn care included if rented at full asking price! Landlord will consider pets on a case by case basis.