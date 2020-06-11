All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

1467 Cochran Drive

1467 Cochran Drive · (561) 702-6743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1467 Cochran Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33461

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home. Fitted with a kitchen any chef would love-granite counter tops, SS appliances, and easy close cabinets. Bathrooms are tastefully done, master is even equipped with a bidet . Office can be converted into a second master bed with en suite bathroom. All bathrooms are custom and updated. Not to mention wood floors throughout, impact glass windows, full size washer/dryer, tank-less water heater, drinking water filtration system, brand new a/c unit and fenced in yard. Come rent this remarkable home now! Lawn care included if rented at full asking price! Landlord will consider pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 Cochran Drive have any available units?
1467 Cochran Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1467 Cochran Drive have?
Some of 1467 Cochran Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 Cochran Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1467 Cochran Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 Cochran Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1467 Cochran Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1467 Cochran Drive offer parking?
No, 1467 Cochran Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1467 Cochran Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1467 Cochran Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 Cochran Drive have a pool?
No, 1467 Cochran Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1467 Cochran Drive have accessible units?
No, 1467 Cochran Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 Cochran Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1467 Cochran Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1467 Cochran Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1467 Cochran Drive has units with air conditioning.
