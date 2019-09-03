1401 Federal Hwy - 206

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

20-UNIT APARTMENT PROPERTY IN LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA WITH 29 PARKING SPACES AND A SPARKLING POOL.



Property contains 18 one bedroom/one bath units.The building is a two-story U-shaped design with spacious pool area in the center. Each unit has central HVAC systems, fully-equipped kitchens and spacious closets. On-site Laundry



1401 Apartments enjoys an excellent location less than two blocks from the Intracoastal Waterway and within a short drive to Manalapan public beaches, downtown Lake Worth, US 1 and I95. Directions: I95 to Lantana exit, go east on Lantana Road to US1. Go North on US1 to where the roads split (Dixie and Federal Highways) and stay on Federal Highway (right fork). Property is located 1/2 mile on the left - 1401 S. Federal Highway.