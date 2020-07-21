10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46

Amenities
Cottage Style Home - The property boast 2 Bedrooms & 2 bathrooms for that price.
Customizable services available upon request: pest control, house cleaning, repair warranty, etc.
Sorry, pets are NOT allowed in this unit. Community is gated, with a hair salon on site and within walking distance to restaurants, pharmacy, grocery store and gym. Lawn maintenance, access to Lake and pool are included.
***HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION**: Community requires additional application, application fees, consent to rules and regulations prior to move-in.*
This community offers a large Olympic size pool, shuffle-board, rec-center, RV storage, basketball courts, tennis courts, and playground. Vacation Village is close to shopping, lots of dining options and the hills of Clermont.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2859118)