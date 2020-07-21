All apartments in Lake County
10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46
10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46

10301 Us Route 27 · No Longer Available
Location

10301 Us Route 27, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cottage Style Home - The property boast 2 Bedrooms & 2 bathrooms for that price.

Customizable services available upon request: pest control, house cleaning, repair warranty, etc.

Sorry, pets are NOT allowed in this unit. Community is gated, with a hair salon on site and within walking distance to restaurants, pharmacy, grocery store and gym. Lawn maintenance, access to Lake and pool are included.

***HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION**: Community requires additional application, application fees, consent to rules and regulations prior to move-in.*

This community offers a large Olympic size pool, shuffle-board, rec-center, RV storage, basketball courts, tennis courts, and playground. Vacation Village is close to shopping, lots of dining options and the hills of Clermont.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2859118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 have any available units?
10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 have?
Some of 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 currently offering any rent specials?
10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 is pet friendly.
Does 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 offer parking?
No, 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 does not offer parking.
Does 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 have a pool?
Yes, 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 has a pool.
Does 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 have accessible units?
No, 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10301 US Highway 27 Unit 46 does not have units with air conditioning.
