sumter county
117 Apartments for rent in Sumter County, FL📍
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
1 Unit Available
5436 Admiral Way
5436 Admiral Way, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Lakeside Landings 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 309413 2/2/1 Condo over looking green space! In a gated community just minutes from The Villages. 2 Pools, Gym, Billards, pickle ball, tennis, basketball, dog park, and playground.
1 Unit Available
504 Terry St.
504 Terry Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$575
672 sqft
504 Terry St. Available 10/05/20 PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE APT. FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE APT.
1 Unit Available
408 Terry St.
408 Terry Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
408 Terry St.
1 Unit Available
5430 County Road 44A
5430 County Road 44a, Sumter County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1872 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Walking distance to Brownwood Square, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, dining room, kitchen with new appliances, wood floors and carpets. No pets, no smoking. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
615 Delgado Avenue
615 Delgado Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1094 sqft
GREAT VILLA IN THE VILLAGES FOR LONG TERM LEASE - Delightful furnished two bedroom two bath courtyard villa with a golf cart included.
1 Unit Available
5150 Lexington Cir
5150 Lexington Circle, Sumter County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1984 sqft
5150 Lexington Cir Available 09/01/20 55+ - 55+ Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 2 car carport with a shed/storage area to the side of home. Split floor plan with screened in porch off the back.
1 Unit Available
2301 Clymer Ct.
2301 Clymer Ct, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1910 sqft
3BR/2BA Begonia Model Seasonal Rental in Village of McClure (Fenney) - Available Now! Embark into the luscious Oak filled trails in The Village of Fenney, and you will find this stunning NEWLY BUILT 3BR/2BA Begonia Designer model home for your next
1 Unit Available
5462 Compass Pointe
5462 Compass Pointe, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1402 sqft
5462 Compass Pointe Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA 2nd Floor Condo Unit in Lakeside Landings - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Don't pass up this 2BR/2BA second floor unit condo located in the gated community of Lakeside Landings next door to The Villages and
1 Unit Available
17201 Sandalwood Drive
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Sumter County, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
850 sqft
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL, Sandalwood Condominiums - 17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL-Available now! Located in the Sandalwood Condominiums. 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor condo with lake view.
1 Unit Available
2508 N Hubb St
2508 North Hubbs Street, Coleman, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
2508 N Hubb St Available 10/05/20 WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN COLEMAN - WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN COLEMAN 2508 N HUBB STREET COLEMAN, FL 33521 Rent: $775/month 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Affordable, cozy home in Coleman.
1 Unit Available
18101 SANDALWOOD DRIVE
18101 Sandalwood Drive, Sumter County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Unfurnished Condo just south of Hwy 44 in Wildwood. New appliances in the kitchen along with granite counter tops. Bathroom has been remodeled. There is a new stack washer and dryer in the bedroom. You have two closets in the hallway.
1 Unit Available
1056 Cr 467
1056 County Road 467, Lake Panasoffkee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
1 Unit Available
3241 Archer Ave
3241 Archer Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1576 sqft
****Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1301 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
1 Unit Available
2274 CR 524
2274 County Road 524, Sumter County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
This is a well planned two bedroom/one bath. Has a covered garage, laundry room, roomy living room overlooking the kitchen plus easy to manage tile through out. Kitchen has room for a dining room table plus has a eat-in bar. Lawn care is included.
1 Unit Available
1952 DAGENAIS WAY
1952 Dagenais Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
NEW HOME SOUTHERN OAKS IN THE VILLAGES UNFURNISHED RENTAL READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN. BEAUTIFUL HOME. TANKLESS WATER HEATER. GAS HEAT AND COOKING. TWO CAR GARAGE, THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME.
1 Unit Available
886 Moses Loop
886 Moses Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath designer home has 1927 square feet of luxury living space and located in one of the most desirable locations Virginia Trace community.
1 Unit Available
1309 CAMERO DRIVE
1309 Camero Drive, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1620 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE FOR JAN-MARCH 2021** Must see this beautiful fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 Unit Available
5624 Hancock Drive
5624 Hancock Drive, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more.
1 Unit Available
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE
1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1642 sqft
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home.
1 Unit Available
6073 Chase Ct
6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location.
1 Unit Available
712 ARTESIA AVENUE
712 Artesia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1148 sqft
Two bedroom two bath ranch home with enclosed lanai. Great location and ready for a long term rental. Washer dryer in the garage, one car garage but room for a cart.
1 Unit Available
827 Carol St
827 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Wildwood. Amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, pool , updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly.
