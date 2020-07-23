/
/
marion county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
144 Apartments for rent in Marion County, FL📍
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
48 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
20 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1352 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
10 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
One- and two- bedroom apartments with patios and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, gym, and clubhouse. Ocala and Ocala National Forest are within easy driving distance. I-75 connects you to the rest of Florida.
Last updated July 21 at 05:29 PM
3 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3931 SW 110TH LANE
3931 Southwest 110th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1912 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 car garage in desirable Ocala Waterways Estate. Large Eat In Kitchen, dining room and nice big yard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4240 Southwest 53rd Terrace
4240 Southwest 53rd Terrace, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN FORE RANCH.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5046 SW 40th Pl
5046 Southwest 40th Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2185 sqft
Fore Ranch 4/2/2 House FOR RENT - Property Id: 323454 2005 4/2/2 2185sf in Saddlecreek of Fore Ranch. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Living/dining room, family room, & screened lanai w/ fenced backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2699 SW 146th Street
2699 Southwest 146th Street, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1859 sqft
2699 SW 146th Street Available 08/05/20 AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF AUGUST SPACIOUS 4/2 HOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF AUGUST. Spacious 4 bedroom home,open floor plan and split bedroom plan. Tile in all areas except bedrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12318 SE 101st Avenue
12318 Southeast 101st Avenue, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1837 sqft
4/2/2 with tile! - Beautiful up-graded model with tile throughout. (RLNE5936406)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8239 SW 129 Terrace Road
8239 Southwest 129th Terrace Road, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1991 sqft
Rolling Hills Location - 3/2/2 on one acre - ** HOME IS BEING PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT - ESTIMATED AVAILABLE DATE: 8/01/2020 ** Beautifully constructed 3/2/2 with a split floor plan on one acre of land.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2200 SW 5th Place
2200 Southwest 5th Place, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1176 sqft
2200 SW 5th Place, Ocala, FL 34471 - Single story 3B/1 1/2 B home with approximately 1176 sq ft. Built in 1971. Kitchen includes a range and refrigerator. Home features carpet in the bedrooms, and living room, and laminate flooring in wet areas.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9019 SE Hwy 42
9019 Southeast 165th Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
AMAZING 3/2 HOME IN GREAT LOCATION FOR LEASE - Excellent location!! Great 3/2 home across from The Villages on Hwy 42.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13646 SW 115TH
13646 Southwest 115th Circle, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1465 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Golfside Villa in Desirable Spruce Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage Villa directly on the Golf Course in Spruce Creek Preserves. The Villa is turnkey and is fully furnished.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4455 NW 78th Avenue
4455 Northwest 78th Avenue, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2325 sqft
4455 NW 78th Avenue (Golden HIlls) - This 4 bed/2 bath/ 2 car garage home built in 1980, features approximately 2,325 sq. feet of living space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8620 SE 17TH CT
8620 Southeast 17th Court, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2696 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF NOVEMBER. FABULOUS EXECUTIVE 4/3 POOL HOME ON 1 ACRE! - AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF NOVEMBER. Fabulous Executive 4/3 pool home with office on 1 acre. Beautiful detail throughout, wood flooring granite and a beautiful gourmet kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15844 SE 84th Ave
15844 Southeast 84th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1968 NW 50th Ave
1968 Northwest 50th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
997 sqft
Great 2/2/2 home located in Ocala Palms a 55+ Community - This is a great home located on the NorthWest side of ocala in Ocala Palms an Active Adult Community. Tenant responsible for landscaping and lawn care, Owner will maintain pest control.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10797 SW 110 ST
10797 Southwest 110th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1344 sqft
10797 SW 110 ST Available 08/01/20 DIEFFENWIERTH-10797 SW 110 ST - TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH FURNISHED RENTAL.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks
14274 Southwest 43rd Ct Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1812 sqft
14274 SW 43rd Court Road Ocala, FL 34473 (Marion Oaks) - 2B/2B Remodeled home with approx. 1812 sq ft. Appliances include refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4970 SW 63rd Loop - REIS
4970 Southwest 63rd Loop, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1727 sqft
NICE 3/2 HOME W/ LOTS OF AMENITIES IN GATED COMMUNITY - AVAILABLE BY FIRST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER. UPSCALE HEATH BROOK HILLS subdivision. Home set in SW Gated in Deed Restricted Community with Clubhouse, Community pool, and Fitness Center.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5861 NW 96th Lane
5861 Northwest 96th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2239 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME IN EQUESTRIAN COMMUNITY! - Beautiful home on 5 acres, in the Equestrian Community of Oak Trail Estates. This pool home has many features such as an open floor plan, Living Room and Dining Room, Family Room with fireplace and many more.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
22608 SW MARINE BLVD
22608 Southwest Marine Boulevard, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1288 sqft
COMFY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE RV STORAGE - This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is in a great location for commuting to Crystal River, Gainesville or Ocala and located in a private country setting.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 NE 11th Ave.
2009 Northeast 11th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
2009 NE 11th Ave. Available 08/01/20 Quiet Neighborhood - 3 beds, 2 baths - Great 3/2/1 House in a great location. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Living room with dining area, split living plan with nice size rooms. Non-Smoking Home.
