Kissimmee, FL
602 Keppel Ct
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:20 PM

602 Keppel Ct

602 Keppel Court · No Longer Available
Kissimmee
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

602 Keppel Court, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
You won't beat the price on this one! Newly renovated kitchen floors, brand new carpets throughout, freshly painted. This three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is just what you're looking for. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Keppel Ct have any available units?
602 Keppel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Keppel Ct have?
Some of 602 Keppel Ct's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Keppel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
602 Keppel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Keppel Ct pet-friendly?
No, 602 Keppel Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 602 Keppel Ct offer parking?
No, 602 Keppel Ct does not offer parking.
Does 602 Keppel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Keppel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Keppel Ct have a pool?
Yes, 602 Keppel Ct has a pool.
Does 602 Keppel Ct have accessible units?
No, 602 Keppel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Keppel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Keppel Ct has units with dishwashers.
