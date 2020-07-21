You won't beat the price on this one! Newly renovated kitchen floors, brand new carpets throughout, freshly painted. This three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is just what you're looking for. Available for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Keppel Ct have any available units?
602 Keppel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Keppel Ct have?
Some of 602 Keppel Ct's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Keppel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
602 Keppel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.