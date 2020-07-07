All apartments in Kissimmee
5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP

5252 Cane Island Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5252 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
sauna
Updated 2 bedroom condo on the ground floor. Property will be rented long term unfurnished. Walk out the back door to a beautiful covered patio with a large magnolia tree providing shade! The whole house has beautiful porcelain tile for easy cleaning! The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances complete with French door fridge! There is a large walk in pantry for storage as well as the laundry room that has added storage. The HOA amenities are like living on vacation! Huge pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi, fitness room and sauna! The gated community is centrally located near major highways and theme parks! Don't wait, this one wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP have any available units?
5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP have?
Some of 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP offer parking?
No, 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP has a pool.
Does 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP have accessible units?
No, 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP has units with dishwashers.
