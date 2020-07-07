5252 CANE ISLAND LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool sauna

Updated 2 bedroom condo on the ground floor. Property will be rented long term unfurnished. Walk out the back door to a beautiful covered patio with a large magnolia tree providing shade! The whole house has beautiful porcelain tile for easy cleaning! The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances complete with French door fridge! There is a large walk in pantry for storage as well as the laundry room that has added storage. The HOA amenities are like living on vacation! Huge pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi, fitness room and sauna! The gated community is centrally located near major highways and theme parks! Don't wait, this one wont last long!