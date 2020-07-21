All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
510 East Magnolia St, Kiss
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

510 East Magnolia St, Kiss

510 East Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

510 East Magnolia Street, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Robert Bass

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Large 2 room apartment near 192 & stores Kissimmee - Property Id: 189712

DO NOT INQUIRE ABOUT THIS RENTAL unless you fully understand that this is JUST 2 rooms!!!! Light cooking no kitchen!!! THAT SAID: 2 rooms PRIVATE APARTMENT but share bathroom between 2 units w/2 entrance doors. Includes a lot! electric, fastest internet, water, gas and FREE washer/dryer. No security deposit. Available now. No other fees. 3 blocks south of 192 between Main Street and Michigan Avenue. Enormous yard lit up all night. No cats allowed here due to one central air for 4 units. House is well built of concrete block and stucco. Nice peaceful residential neighborhood. Not a party place for friends, friends. Quiet mature family setting. So absolutely no drunks/drugs of any kind. The other tenants will not tolerate it. You must email or text only 954-816-6033 so we both have a record of what's said. I live 200 miles away and won't bother you. Please do not just show up without an appointment bothering tenants. I won't want to rent to you. $780+ Util or Wkly $255 incl utils.$20dog
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189712
Property Id 189712

(RLNE5395964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss have any available units?
510 East Magnolia St, Kiss doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss have?
Some of 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss currently offering any rent specials?
510 East Magnolia St, Kiss is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss is pet friendly.
Does 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss offer parking?
No, 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss does not offer parking.
Does 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss have a pool?
No, 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss does not have a pool.
Does 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss have accessible units?
No, 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss does not have accessible units.
Does 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 East Magnolia St, Kiss does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKissimmee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College