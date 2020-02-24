507 East Magnolia Street 4

Amenities

$800 + $280 Utilities - DOG OK. Private Entry, bath between 2 units has 2 entrances. Direct entry to bath but share bath with a couple and child. No or low security deposit. 3 blocks so. of 192 between Main St and Michigan Ave. Large kitchen, fits 2 full-size beds & dinette. Large enclosed porch. Large yard lit up all night. Not a party place for friends friends friends. Quiet peaceful area, mature family setting. Absolutely no drugs of any kind. Tenants will not tolerate it. No cats. Monthly or $250 wk, no other fees. (will rent monthly only if your income is received monthly.) INCLUDES utilities, FAST WiFi, and FREE washer/dryer. Long term tenant wanted. Email or text only 954-816-6033 so we both have a record of what's said. I live 200 miles away and won't bother you. Do not just show up without an appointment. Feel free to call me to say "hello" and get details. See 24 photos at orlando.craigslist.org. Search Kissimmee $250 min and $250 max and pink house will appear.

