Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

507 East Magnolia Street 4

507 East Magnolia Street · (954) 816-6033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

507 East Magnolia Street, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Robert Bass

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Studio Apartment Kitchen Downtn Kissimmee Dog Okay - Property Id: 291533

$800 + $280 Utilities - DOG OK. Private Entry, bath between 2 units has 2 entrances. Direct entry to bath but share bath with a couple and child. No or low security deposit. 3 blocks so. of 192 between Main St and Michigan Ave. Large kitchen, fits 2 full-size beds & dinette. Large enclosed porch. Large yard lit up all night. Not a party place for friends friends friends. Quiet peaceful area, mature family setting. Absolutely no drugs of any kind. Tenants will not tolerate it. No cats. Monthly or $250 wk, no other fees. (will rent monthly only if your income is received monthly.) INCLUDES utilities, FAST WiFi, and FREE washer/dryer. Long term tenant wanted. Email or text only 954-816-6033 so we both have a record of what's said. I live 200 miles away and won't bother you. Do not just show up without an appointment. Feel free to call me to say "hello" and get details. See 24 photos at orlando.craigslist.org. Search Kissimmee $250 min and $250 max and pink house will appear.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291533
Property Id 291533

(RLNE5821455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 East Magnolia Street 4 have any available units?
507 East Magnolia Street 4 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 East Magnolia Street 4 have?
Some of 507 East Magnolia Street 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 East Magnolia Street 4 currently offering any rent specials?
507 East Magnolia Street 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 East Magnolia Street 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 East Magnolia Street 4 is pet friendly.
Does 507 East Magnolia Street 4 offer parking?
No, 507 East Magnolia Street 4 does not offer parking.
Does 507 East Magnolia Street 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 East Magnolia Street 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 East Magnolia Street 4 have a pool?
No, 507 East Magnolia Street 4 does not have a pool.
Does 507 East Magnolia Street 4 have accessible units?
No, 507 East Magnolia Street 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 507 East Magnolia Street 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 East Magnolia Street 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
