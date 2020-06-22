All apartments in Kissimmee
4385 Gardenstone Court

4385 Gardenstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

4385 Gardenstone Court, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
- Beautiful Townhouse 3Beds / 2 and Half Bath /One Car Garage , Gated Community ,(Bedrooms on 2nd floor)*** Walking distance to WALLMART & Mediaval Times , 5-7 minutes to Old Town Kissimmee and Disney World.We are a small community Of 15 town homes. Unit is equipped with Granite counter tops wood cabinets, Stainless steel fridge , microwave, dishwasher, air conditioning Energy Safe. We are located within the city limits of Kissimmee Only 20 minutes from Disney park walking distance to nearby attractions such as medieval times, Pirate Island and so many shopping and restaurants as also medical services, and surrounded by the east and south by nature areas that are preserved for the enjoyment of nature located just next door

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

