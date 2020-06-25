All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE

4168 Spitfire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4168 Spitfire Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Unfurnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths villa in Kissimmee. Large living/dinning area and galley style kitchen with all appliances including washer & dryer. Spacious bedrooms and ceramic flooring through out, private patio with fence/gate. Located off Hoagland Blvd near HWY 192. Walking distance to stores, restaurants, schools and public transportation.

Sorry, no pets or section 8

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.
!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE have any available units?
4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE have?
Some of 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
