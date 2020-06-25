4168 SPITFIRE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Unfurnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths villa in Kissimmee. Large living/dinning area and galley style kitchen with all appliances including washer & dryer. Spacious bedrooms and ceramic flooring through out, private patio with fence/gate. Located off Hoagland Blvd near HWY 192. Walking distance to stores, restaurants, schools and public transportation.



Sorry, no pets or section 8



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

!!!