4110 Flying Fortress Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of kissimmee! Walking into this home you are greeted with a spacious living room space perfect for watching movies or reading your favorite books. In this home you even have a backyard so you can relax and catch some sun. This home is near plaza del sol shopping center and w. irlo bronson highway. It is the perfect home for a commuter or someone who likes to shop. Call today and tour your future home.