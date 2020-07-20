4108 ENCHANTED OAKS CIR, UNIT 1416,

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool playground basketball court game room

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court internet cafe gym game room on-site laundry playground pool internet access

Kissimmee 2 Bed Condo all Utilities under $1,300 Available for Rent - Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. The unit is located next to the game room and playground. This community features many amenities from 2 community pools to a game room and much more. 24 hour gated community with a fitness center, basketball courts Internet cafe and complimentary shuttles to Walt Disney World.



Schedule your showing today!



*Renter's Insurance is required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4861204)