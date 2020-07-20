4108 ENCHANTED OAKS CIR, UNIT 1416,

Amenities
Kissimmee 2 Bed Condo all Utilities under $1,300 Available for Rent - Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. The unit is located next to the game room and playground. This community features many amenities from 2 community pools to a game room and much more. 24 hour gated community with a fitness center, basketball courts Internet cafe and complimentary shuttles to Walt Disney World.
Schedule your showing today!
*Renter's Insurance is required
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4861204)