401 Fountainhead Cr

VR - Available now! 2 bed/2 bath condo in the gated Bella Vista community! This second floor unit features vaulted ceilings, track lighting, ceiling fans for added cooling and a washer dryer. Stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and much more. 2 storage areas available. Private screened in porch for enjoying the outdoors. Community pool, spa, workout room, and sauna. Conveniently located near Advent Health Kissimmee. HOA approval requires additional time and application. This property will not last long. Submit your applications today!!



**Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.



Additional Fees Apply:

Application fee $65

**No Pets

Administration Fee $195

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)



Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.