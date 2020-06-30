All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

3380 MT VERNON WAY

3380 Mt Vernon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3380 Mt Vernon Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in the Preserve at Tapestry, a mile from The Loop, this 2 Story 2015 construction home is ready for new tenants. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, tile and wood laminate flooring, and upgraded features throughout. Downstairs has an open great room style living area- open kitchen with granite counter tops, island with eat in breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, and adjacent dining area. Kitchen and dining open to the living area. Half bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs includes spacious loft area, perfect for use as an office, play area, or second living room. Master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom with garden tub, separate shower stall and large vanity area. 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs. Laundry closet includes washer and dryer for tenants convenience and home is also equipped with a water softener system as well. The Preserve at Tapestry offers a community pool, clubhouse, and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3380 MT VERNON WAY have any available units?
3380 MT VERNON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3380 MT VERNON WAY have?
Some of 3380 MT VERNON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3380 MT VERNON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3380 MT VERNON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 MT VERNON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3380 MT VERNON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3380 MT VERNON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3380 MT VERNON WAY offers parking.
Does 3380 MT VERNON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3380 MT VERNON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 MT VERNON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3380 MT VERNON WAY has a pool.
Does 3380 MT VERNON WAY have accessible units?
No, 3380 MT VERNON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 MT VERNON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3380 MT VERNON WAY has units with dishwashers.

