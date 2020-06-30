3380 MT VERNON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Located in the Preserve at Tapestry, a mile from The Loop, this 2 Story 2015 construction home is ready for new tenants. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, tile and wood laminate flooring, and upgraded features throughout. Downstairs has an open great room style living area- open kitchen with granite counter tops, island with eat in breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, and adjacent dining area. Kitchen and dining open to the living area. Half bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs includes spacious loft area, perfect for use as an office, play area, or second living room. Master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom with garden tub, separate shower stall and large vanity area. 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs. Laundry closet includes washer and dryer for tenants convenience and home is also equipped with a water softener system as well. The Preserve at Tapestry offers a community pool, clubhouse, and playground.