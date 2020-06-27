All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 3212 Holderness Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
3212 Holderness Dr.
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:01 PM

3212 Holderness Dr.

3212 Holderness Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3212 Holderness Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This Townhome lets you make the most out of life! All of the things you could wish for can be found within this privately gated community; starting with the sparkling pool and lavish sundeck with everything included. You are only a call away from a relaxing day. Take advantage of the proximity to all Orlando and Kissimmee important areas. Near to all Theme Parks, 5-Minute drive to Disney World and a 12-15 minute ride to Sea World / Universal Studios. Loop Mall has it all with restaurants and shops walking distance away.
Flora Ridge Townhomes

Parking, Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Holderness Dr. have any available units?
3212 Holderness Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Holderness Dr. have?
Some of 3212 Holderness Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Holderness Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Holderness Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Holderness Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Holderness Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3212 Holderness Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Holderness Dr. offers parking.
Does 3212 Holderness Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Holderness Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Holderness Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3212 Holderness Dr. has a pool.
Does 3212 Holderness Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3212 Holderness Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Holderness Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Holderness Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College