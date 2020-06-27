3212 Holderness Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This Townhome lets you make the most out of life! All of the things you could wish for can be found within this privately gated community; starting with the sparkling pool and lavish sundeck with everything included. You are only a call away from a relaxing day. Take advantage of the proximity to all Orlando and Kissimmee important areas. Near to all Theme Parks, 5-Minute drive to Disney World and a 12-15 minute ride to Sea World / Universal Studios. Loop Mall has it all with restaurants and shops walking distance away.

Flora Ridge Townhomes



