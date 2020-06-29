3206 Rio Grande Trail

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Two story condo in Shadow Bay, Kissimmee - Lovely 2 Bdrms, 2 1/2 Baths, 1,210 SqFt. townhouse style Condo in popular Villas at Shadow Bay. Updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Ceramic Tile though out first floor and laminate wood on bedrooms on second floor. Located off Dyer close to schools, shopping, dining, attractions and major roads, near the Loop area.



Pet friendly with restrictions. $250 pet deposit

$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

$5 monthly tech fee



Contact us today to schedule a showing!

www.AckleyFlorida.com

407-349-8080



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3195922)