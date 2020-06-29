All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 3206 Rio Grande Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
3206 Rio Grande Trail
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

3206 Rio Grande Trail

3206 Rio Grande Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

3206 Rio Grande Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two story condo in Shadow Bay, Kissimmee - Lovely 2 Bdrms, 2 1/2 Baths, 1,210 SqFt. townhouse style Condo in popular Villas at Shadow Bay. Updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Ceramic Tile though out first floor and laminate wood on bedrooms on second floor. Located off Dyer close to schools, shopping, dining, attractions and major roads, near the Loop area.

Pet friendly with restrictions. $250 pet deposit
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 monthly tech fee

Contact us today to schedule a showing!
www.AckleyFlorida.com
407-349-8080

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3195922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Rio Grande Trail have any available units?
3206 Rio Grande Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 3206 Rio Grande Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Rio Grande Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Rio Grande Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Rio Grande Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Rio Grande Trail offer parking?
No, 3206 Rio Grande Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Rio Grande Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Rio Grande Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Rio Grande Trail have a pool?
No, 3206 Rio Grande Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Rio Grande Trail have accessible units?
No, 3206 Rio Grande Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Rio Grande Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Rio Grande Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Rio Grande Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Rio Grande Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKissimmee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College