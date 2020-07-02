3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground pool

3 bedroom, 2 bath near The Loop shopping center, attractions & major roadways! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Enter into this tiled home through lead glass front door. All bedroom are wood look laminate, rest of house tiled. Large kitchen with breakfast bar open to living area, also includes a breakfast nook. Nice screened porch with conservation view. Master bath comes complete with large shower stall, his and her sinks and a roman tub for soaking! Gated community so your Realtor will need to let you in to view. Community also comes with Pool and tot lot!