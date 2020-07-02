All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE

3185 Stonehurst Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3185 Stonehurst Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Stonefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
3 bedroom, 2 bath near The Loop shopping center, attractions & major roadways! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Enter into this tiled home through lead glass front door. All bedroom are wood look laminate, rest of house tiled. Large kitchen with breakfast bar open to living area, also includes a breakfast nook. Nice screened porch with conservation view. Master bath comes complete with large shower stall, his and her sinks and a roman tub for soaking! Gated community so your Realtor will need to let you in to view. Community also comes with Pool and tot lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE have any available units?
3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE have?
Some of 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3185 STONEHURST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College