Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

3131 Hempstead Ave

3131 Hempstead Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Hempstead Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
playground
pool
tennis court
3131 Hempstead Ave - . Available 01/31/20 Condo in Chelsea Square, Kissimmee - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Kissimmee, just a short walk to schools, shopping ,restaurants, and the bus line in just steps away. Great floor plan, full kitchen with all the appliances, and washer dryer hook up.
The community of Chelsea Square offers play grounds ,tennis courts, and community pool for the residents to enjoy. The back screened in porch is inviting for the evenings and fresh air over looking the pond area and no rear neighbors.

Sorry, not section 8 friendly.
Small pet will be considered
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Admin Processing Fee
$5 monthly tech fee

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

(RLNE3237729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Hempstead Ave have any available units?
3131 Hempstead Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 Hempstead Ave have?
Some of 3131 Hempstead Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Hempstead Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Hempstead Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Hempstead Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 Hempstead Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3131 Hempstead Ave offer parking?
No, 3131 Hempstead Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3131 Hempstead Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Hempstead Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Hempstead Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3131 Hempstead Ave has a pool.
Does 3131 Hempstead Ave have accessible units?
No, 3131 Hempstead Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Hempstead Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Hempstead Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
