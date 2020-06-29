Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 playground pool tennis court

3131 Hempstead Ave - . Available 01/31/20 Condo in Chelsea Square, Kissimmee - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Kissimmee, just a short walk to schools, shopping ,restaurants, and the bus line in just steps away. Great floor plan, full kitchen with all the appliances, and washer dryer hook up.

The community of Chelsea Square offers play grounds ,tennis courts, and community pool for the residents to enjoy. The back screened in porch is inviting for the evenings and fresh air over looking the pond area and no rear neighbors.



Sorry, not section 8 friendly.

Small pet will be considered

$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Admin Processing Fee

$5 monthly tech fee



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



(RLNE3237729)