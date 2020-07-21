All apartments in Kissimmee
3051 GREYSTONE LOOP
Last updated October 14 2019 at 11:08 AM

3051 GREYSTONE LOOP

3051 Greystone Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3051 Greystone Loop, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Split bedroom plan condo in gated community with pool and walking trail. Convenient to Disney, the Loop, and great transportation corridors. Not far from Orlando International Airport. All appliances including washer and dryer, inside utility room. Two cars allowed, one with covered parking, the other open parking. Envira access needed at the gate. Condo located on third floor - ELEVATOR ACCESS, with nobody above you. Elementary School is walking distance and great shopping less than 1 mile!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

