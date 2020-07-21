3051 GREYSTONE LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Split bedroom plan condo in gated community with pool and walking trail. Convenient to Disney, the Loop, and great transportation corridors. Not far from Orlando International Airport. All appliances including washer and dryer, inside utility room. Two cars allowed, one with covered parking, the other open parking. Envira access needed at the gate. Condo located on third floor - ELEVATOR ACCESS, with nobody above you. Elementary School is walking distance and great shopping less than 1 mile!