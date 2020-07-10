3020 White Cedar Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00faf76081 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Imagine sitting on your EXTRA LARGE (13 X 28) enclosed patio, and enjoying your favorite beverage or reading or exercising or simply lounging in the Florida breeze. Home close to everything: Shopping, Restaurants, Disney, & Water Parks! Gated Community! Community Pool! Carpet Community Pool Florida Room Gated Community Granite Countertops High Vaulted Ceilings Wood Flooring