3020 White Cedar Circle
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

3020 White Cedar Circle

3020 White Cedar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3020 White Cedar Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Weston Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00faf76081 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Imagine sitting on your EXTRA LARGE (13 X 28) enclosed patio, and enjoying your favorite beverage or reading or exercising or simply lounging in the Florida breeze. Home close to everything: Shopping, Restaurants, Disney, & Water Parks! Gated Community! Community Pool! Carpet Community Pool Florida Room Gated Community Granite Countertops High Vaulted Ceilings Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 White Cedar Circle have any available units?
3020 White Cedar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 White Cedar Circle have?
Some of 3020 White Cedar Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 White Cedar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3020 White Cedar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 White Cedar Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3020 White Cedar Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3020 White Cedar Circle offer parking?
No, 3020 White Cedar Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3020 White Cedar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 White Cedar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 White Cedar Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3020 White Cedar Circle has a pool.
Does 3020 White Cedar Circle have accessible units?
No, 3020 White Cedar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 White Cedar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 White Cedar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

