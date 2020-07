3009 CARDILLINO WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

MOVING TO ORLANDO, RELOCATION !! THIS IS THE PERFECT HOME AND SUBDIVISION. NICE HOUSE WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF THE LAKE AT TAPESTRY. LOCATION, LOCATION. DO YOURSELF AND YOUR FAMILY A FAVOR AND DO NOT LOOK ANY FURTHER. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM AND JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM DISNEY, UNIVERSAL,SEAWORLD, ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, 417, FLORIDA TURNPIKE AND LAKE NONA. TAPESTRY IS A 24 HR GATED COMMUNITY OFFERING ITS RESIDENTS USE OF ITS NEW CLUBHOUSE, POOL, AND GYM. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY, TOMORROW MAY BE TOO LATE.