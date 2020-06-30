2981 ASHLAND LANE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful and spacious (2,000 S.F.) 2-Story Townhouse in excellent condition situated in a Gated Community with no neighbors directly in your front or back view. Brand new carpets and freshly painted throughout. Street lights nearby and mailboxes too. All bedrooms & laundry room upstairs. Covered lanai has a storage space.

The TownHomes of Flora Ridge is a Gated community w many amenities like pool and a huge play area. Close to shopping, dining, schools, major roadways, area attractions, & Int. Airport. Come live The TownHomes of Flora Ridge lifestyle!!