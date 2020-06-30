All apartments in Kissimmee
2981 ASHLAND LANE S
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

2981 ASHLAND LANE S

2981 Ashland Ln South · No Longer Available
Location

2981 Ashland Ln South, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious (2,000 S.F.) 2-Story Townhouse in excellent condition situated in a Gated Community with no neighbors directly in your front or back view. Brand new carpets and freshly painted throughout. Street lights nearby and mailboxes too. All bedrooms & laundry room upstairs. Covered lanai has a storage space.
The TownHomes of Flora Ridge is a Gated community w many amenities like pool and a huge play area. Close to shopping, dining, schools, major roadways, area attractions, & Int. Airport. Come live The TownHomes of Flora Ridge lifestyle!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2981 ASHLAND LANE S have any available units?
2981 ASHLAND LANE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2981 ASHLAND LANE S have?
Some of 2981 ASHLAND LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2981 ASHLAND LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
2981 ASHLAND LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2981 ASHLAND LANE S pet-friendly?
No, 2981 ASHLAND LANE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2981 ASHLAND LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 2981 ASHLAND LANE S offers parking.
Does 2981 ASHLAND LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2981 ASHLAND LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2981 ASHLAND LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 2981 ASHLAND LANE S has a pool.
Does 2981 ASHLAND LANE S have accessible units?
No, 2981 ASHLAND LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2981 ASHLAND LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2981 ASHLAND LANE S has units with dishwashers.

