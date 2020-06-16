All apartments in Kissimmee
2904 Colleen Circle

2904 Colleen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Colleen Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Marydia

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location, beautiful single-family home in Kissimmee, Florida zip code 34744 now available for rent. This home features 3BD/2BTH 1113 sq ft with 2 car garage. This updated home includes stainless steel appliances, tile flooring throughout, & Granite counter tops in kitchen. Excellent location in Kissimmee near shopping center, public transportation, airport and turnpike. Enjoy time with friend and family in your private fully fenced in backyard. Open floor plan with island, breakfast bar over looking the roomy living room. Don't miss out on this house. LAWN care included at $1,550/mth.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.

The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also
NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Colleen Circle have any available units?
2904 Colleen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Colleen Circle have?
Some of 2904 Colleen Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Colleen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Colleen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Colleen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Colleen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2904 Colleen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Colleen Circle offers parking.
Does 2904 Colleen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Colleen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Colleen Circle have a pool?
No, 2904 Colleen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Colleen Circle have accessible units?
No, 2904 Colleen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Colleen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Colleen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

