2904 Colleen Circle

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location, beautiful single-family home in Kissimmee, Florida zip code 34744 now available for rent. This home features 3BD/2BTH 1113 sq ft with 2 car garage. This updated home includes stainless steel appliances, tile flooring throughout, & Granite counter tops in kitchen. Excellent location in Kissimmee near shopping center, public transportation, airport and turnpike. Enjoy time with friend and family in your private fully fenced in backyard. Open floor plan with island, breakfast bar over looking the roomy living room. Don't miss out on this house. LAWN care included at $1,550/mth.



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.



The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also

NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.