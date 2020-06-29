All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

2903 River Birch Dr

2903 River Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2903 River Birch Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Weston Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just Reduced call NOW! Walking into this 4 bedroom 2 bath home you are greeted with an amazing spacious layout, and beautiful vaulted ceilings. You can enjoy your favorite book in the comfort of your office nook, with built in cabinets. Relax and enjoy your favorite TV shows in the formal living room, and cook awesome meals in the kitchen which features a lot of counter space for when you really want to chef it up. This home also has a water filtration system and jacuzzi. You can also enjoy a beautiful sunny day in the comfort of your screened in patio! Call today and tour your future home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 River Birch Dr have any available units?
2903 River Birch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 River Birch Dr have?
Some of 2903 River Birch Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 River Birch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2903 River Birch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 River Birch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2903 River Birch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2903 River Birch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2903 River Birch Dr offers parking.
Does 2903 River Birch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 River Birch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 River Birch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2903 River Birch Dr has a pool.
Does 2903 River Birch Dr have accessible units?
No, 2903 River Birch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 River Birch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 River Birch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

