2903 River Birch Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Just Reduced call NOW! Walking into this 4 bedroom 2 bath home you are greeted with an amazing spacious layout, and beautiful vaulted ceilings. You can enjoy your favorite book in the comfort of your office nook, with built in cabinets. Relax and enjoy your favorite TV shows in the formal living room, and cook awesome meals in the kitchen which features a lot of counter space for when you really want to chef it up. This home also has a water filtration system and jacuzzi. You can also enjoy a beautiful sunny day in the comfort of your screened in patio! Call today and tour your future home.