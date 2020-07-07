2890 Avian Loop

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f55316094 ----
Elegant new construction home nestled in the gated community of Tapestry. Enjoy your open floor plan, secluded master suite and massive laundry with washer/dryer included. New vinyl fence gives you maximum privacy. Resort amenities including tropical pool with a slide, splash pad, full fitness center and playground will make every day feel like a vacation!
Virtual tour of community https://vimeo.com/252731395?ref=em-v-share
-Small pets considered with a $250 pet fee and renters insurance
-showings for applicants willing to start lease in next 2 weeks
-applicants must earn gross income of $5750/month
-no vehicles with company logos can be parked outside the garage
-no overnight street parking
-deposit equal the rent
-$55 application fee per adult