2890 Avian Loop

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f55316094 ----

Elegant new construction home nestled in the gated community of Tapestry. Enjoy your open floor plan, secluded master suite and massive laundry with washer/dryer included. New vinyl fence gives you maximum privacy. Resort amenities including tropical pool with a slide, splash pad, full fitness center and playground will make every day feel like a vacation!



Virtual tour of community https://vimeo.com/252731395?ref=em-v-share



-Small pets considered with a $250 pet fee and renters insurance

-showings for applicants willing to start lease in next 2 weeks

-applicants must earn gross income of $5750/month

-no vehicles with company logos can be parked outside the garage

-no overnight street parking

-deposit equal the rent

-$55 application fee per adult