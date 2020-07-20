2889 OCONNELL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous & VERY spacious 3/2 (Larger than most 4 bedrooms), 2197 sq. ft., Tile & Stunning Laminate throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Elegant Columns, Niches & Plant Shelves, 42" Maple Cabinets, Extended Island w/eating space, Tons of Cabinet Space plus Walk In Pantry, HUGE Master (21x14) w/enormous Walk In Closet (13x8) & laminate floor (no carpet), Beautiful Extra Large Master Bath (13.3 x 11), Double Marble Sinks with Sitting Area, Separate Tub & Shower, LCD TV in bathroom (yes it's staying), Prewired for Surround Sound, 8 ft. Interior Doors, Separate Cyber Space (Work/School area) & Faux Wood Blinds. Floorplan available. Community Pool, Playground, Gazebos & Tennis in gated community. Great location: Close to I-4, the Turnpike, 417 & 528, Tons of Shopping & Dining at the Loop, Regal Cinema, Best Buy, BJ's Wholesale & much, much more! (Washer & Dryer as well as new front door lock will be installed on Tenants move in date).