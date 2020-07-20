2889 OCONNELL DRIVE

Amenities
Gorgeous & VERY spacious 3/2 (Larger than most 4 bedrooms), 2197 sq. ft., Tile & Stunning Laminate throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Elegant Columns, Niches & Plant Shelves, 42" Maple Cabinets, Extended Island w/eating space, Tons of Cabinet Space plus Walk In Pantry, HUGE Master (21x14) w/enormous Walk In Closet (13x8) & laminate floor (no carpet), Beautiful Extra Large Master Bath (13.3 x 11), Double Marble Sinks with Sitting Area, Separate Tub & Shower, LCD TV in bathroom (yes it's staying), Prewired for Surround Sound, 8 ft. Interior Doors, Separate Cyber Space (Work/School area) & Faux Wood Blinds. Floorplan available. Community Pool, Playground, Gazebos & Tennis in gated community. Great location: Close to I-4, the Turnpike, 417 & 528, Tons of Shopping & Dining at the Loop, Regal Cinema, Best Buy, BJ's Wholesale & much, much more! (Washer & Dryer as well as new front door lock will be installed on Tenants move in date).