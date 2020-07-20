All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2889 OCONNELL DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2889 OCONNELL DRIVE

2889 Oconnell Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2889 Oconnell Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous & VERY spacious 3/2 (Larger than most 4 bedrooms), 2197 sq. ft., Tile & Stunning Laminate throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Elegant Columns, Niches & Plant Shelves, 42" Maple Cabinets, Extended Island w/eating space, Tons of Cabinet Space plus Walk In Pantry, HUGE Master (21x14) w/enormous Walk In Closet (13x8) & laminate floor (no carpet), Beautiful Extra Large Master Bath (13.3 x 11), Double Marble Sinks with Sitting Area, Separate Tub & Shower, LCD TV in bathroom (yes it's staying), Prewired for Surround Sound, 8 ft. Interior Doors, Separate Cyber Space (Work/School area) & Faux Wood Blinds. Floorplan available. Community Pool, Playground, Gazebos & Tennis in gated community. Great location: Close to I-4, the Turnpike, 417 & 528, Tons of Shopping & Dining at the Loop, Regal Cinema, Best Buy, BJ's Wholesale & much, much more! (Washer & Dryer as well as new front door lock will be installed on Tenants move in date).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE have any available units?
2889 OCONNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2889 OCONNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2889 OCONNELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College