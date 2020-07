Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME AT EAGLES NEST AT THE OAKS- GATED COMMUNITY, RENT INCLUDES EXTERIOR LAWN MAINTENANCE. All Interior Freshly painted- Exterior in the process of being painted.

Spacious 3 bedrooms , plus DEN with closet,(All rooms on the second floor) 2.5 baths, Spectacular & Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters, all appliances, open to Living Room & Dining, Covered Lanai, High Ceilings, inside utility room with washer an dryer.- Call today for more information A MUST SEE! CALL TODAY!