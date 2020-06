Amenities

New Construction! 3/2.5 in Cypress Ridge! - Welcome Home to this beautiful BRAND NEW townhouse in the gated community Cypress Ridge! Spacious tiled living area leads out to open patio! Amazing kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the bonus area, laundry closet and bedrooms. Master suite is complete with large walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath. Cypress Ridge is a gated community that features a club house with community pool and playground. This one won't last long!



***HOA may charge 100.00 admin fee for the required review of any lease or rental agreement or other such amount as permitted by law from time to time.***



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



